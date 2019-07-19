Netflix Orders Another David Chang Series, More of Jon Favreau's 'Chef Show' (Exclusive)

Netflix continues to invest in food programming. Next up for the streamer is a second series from Ugly Delicious star David Chang and more episodes of Jon Favreau and Roy Choi's The Chef Show — both of which are expected to drop globally for subscribers in the fall

Chang’s new entry is called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner and will feature Chang and a different celebrity guest exploring a different city in each episode, tackling its culture and cuisine (over three square meals) in a single day. The project blends Chang’s food curiosity, as showcased on Ugly Delicious, with the interview skills he’s honed on Ringer podcast The Dave Chang Show.

“There's something about traveling with someone that opens you up,” says Chang. “Being away from all the craziness of daily life, you spend long days together in an unfamiliar place with nothing to do but wander the street, share meals, and talk. That's what BLD is all about — learning more about ourselves, our friends, and the people we encounter out in the world. Plus, of course, the ridiculously delicious meals we share.”





Like Ugly Delicious, BLD is also produced by Chang (Majordomo Media) and Morgan Neville (Tremolo Productions). Dara Horenblas, Christopher Chen, Caryn Capotsto and Blake Davis also serve as executive producers.

Chang has been on a wild tear in TV of late. Under the umbrella of year-old enterprise Majordomo Media, the chef recently completed production on the second season of breakout Ugly Delicious and sold new vehicle Family Style, in which he’ll star alongside Chrissy Teigen, to Hulu.

The chef, who appears on the cover of THR’s July 19 issue, is actively developing other projects for TV — but, as of now, he says that three is enough series for him to star in.

Elsewhere in Netflix’s ever-expanding food portfolio, summer addition The Chef Show is set to return with a second batch of episodes in the fall. Like the first, these will showcase Favreau and Choi cooking alongside more celebrity chefs and friends.



