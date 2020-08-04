David Dobrik to Host Dodgeball Competition Series for Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

'Dodgeball Thunderdome' will take place on an isolated 13.8-acre specially constructed site, with competitors ranging from professional athletes to those who've never played a sport in their life.

Pop culture phenom David Dobrik has been tapped to host a new dodgeball competition series for Discovery Channel.

Dodgeball Thunderdome will take place on an isolated 13.8-acre specially constructed site, where "winners are not determined simply by their strength and the losers aren't always picked last."

In the series, contestants have a chance to compete in challenges where strength is not the only thing that matters; they also have to use strategy and quick thinking along with a drive to win. Competitors range from professional athletes to those who've never played a sport in their life.

The competition will culminate with a special ninth episode that will feature a tournament of champions that brings back all of the winners from the previous eight episodes who will then compete for a $25,000 cash prize.

Erin Lim and Andrew "Hawk" Hawkins will co-host the series, which premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. The series is produced by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group.

"I'm super excited to be working with Discovery on Dodgeball Thunderdome," Dobrik said. "Dodgeball was always everyone's favorite game in gym class and hosting this show brings back many sweaty memories of dominating in Vernon Hills."

Added Scott Lewers, executive vp multiplatform programming, factual and head of content at Science at Discovery. "Fun is at the heart of this show and now more than ever is the time for totally relatable, laugh-out-loud viewing experiences for the entire family. The competition is hilariously driven by Dobrik's infectious energy, Lim's strong on-camera presentation, and Hawkins' expert play-by-play skills."

Dobrik, who has more than 60 million followers across his platforms, is known for his giveaways to fans, and with Dodgeball Thunderdome, the Discovery audience will be able to enter for chance to win $5,000 cash every episode this season.

Dobrik, named "Gen Z's Jimmy Fallon" by the Wall Street Journal, also hosts a podcast, Views, and starred alongside co-judges Ciara and Debbie Gibson in Nickelodeon's series America's Most Musical Family in 2019. He also hosted the Teen Choice Awards. David is represented by WME, Millennial Entertainment and Metro PR.