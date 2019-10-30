David E. Kelley Dramedy Starring John Stamos Set at Disney+

David E. Kelley is going streaming.

The Big Little Lies executive producer is teaming with Brad Garrett for an hourlong dramedy called Big Shots, which has received a 10-episode, straight-to-series order at Disney+.

Based on an original idea from Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Single Parents), the project revolves around a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. John Stamos (Fuller House) is set to star as the coach.

Garrett pitched the project to Kelley, with whom he worked on CBS' short-lived comedy The Crazy Ones. Kelley and his Crazy Ones cohort Dean Lorey will pen the script and executive produce the series, which hails from Disney-based ABC Studios. Production on Big Shots is set to begin next month. Bill D'Elia, who has a long history working with Kelley on series including Chicago Hope, The Practice and Boston Legal, will also exec produce and direct the pilot.

This is Kelley's second streaming series after Amazon's Goliath, which he famously exited after clashing with star Billy Bob Thornton. (The show remains active and Kelley is credited as an exec producer after co-creating it, but he is not involved at all and, as he recently told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, he doesn't so much as watch it anymore.)

The pickup comes as Kelley is fresh off season two of HBO's Big Little Lies and juggles Audience Network's Mr. Mercedes while reteaming with Nicole Kidman for HBO's The Undoing (due in 2020). He also is readying a reboot of The Lincoln Lawyer for CBS.

Disney+ is set to launch Nov. 12 with a roster of scripted originals from corporate siblings Marvel and Pixar as well as scores of library content. A premiere date for Big Shots has not been determined.



