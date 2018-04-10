David Goyer, Josh Friedman Adapting Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation' for Apple

The novel tells the story of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy.

Apple is adding another space drama to its roster.

The tech giant is developing a drama series based on Isaac Asimov's Foundation book, with David S. Goyer (Batman Begins) and Josh Friedman (Avatar 2, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) attached.

Goyer and Friedman will co-write, exec produce and serve as showrunners on the drama, which is in development. The potential series hails from Skydance Television, with the company's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross also attached to exec produce.

Foundation tells the complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy, all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

The drama landed at Apple in a competitive situation after Skydance partnered with the Asimov estate for rights to Foundation, which was among the influences for Star Wars and other sci-fi works. Asimov's trilogy has been developed multiple times for feature films and television, with HBO attempting to bring it to television with Roland Emmerich and Westworld co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan.

While still in development, should Foundation move to series, it would join a roster of scripted fare at Apple that also includes Amazing Stories, Ron Moore's space drama, a morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, Stephen Knight's futuristic drama See,a Damien Chazelle drama as well as a Kristen Wiig comedy. On the development front, Foundation joins Are You Sleeping, based on the true crime podcast with Octavia Spencer attached to star.

For Skydance, Foundation joins a roster of scripted that includes Netflix's Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Amazon's Jack Ryan and AMC's Dietland, among others.