David Harbour Impersonates a Gritty Oscar the Grouch, Busts Out Musical Skills as 'SNL' Host

Pete Davidson made his first real appearance of the season, showing up during Weekend Update to talk about recent research on sexually transmitted diseases.

David Harbour hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 12, poking fun at his role on Stranger Things in his monologue by entering "the Upside Down." There, SNL boss Lorne Michaels was a mere page, and Kenan Thompson was running the show. “I was basically running the show out there, too,” Thompson joked.

Harbour played the pageant host and principal in a sketch called "Little Miss Teacher’s Friend" where young students competed over who was the bigger teacher’s pet.

A digital short spoofed Joker with a trailer for a gritty origin story for Oscar the Grouch, played by Harbour. "If everyone calls you trash and everyone treats you like trash, why don’t you just become trash?" Harbour asked, in character.

In a sketch about SoulCycle, Harbour played a cycling instructor named Deacon. "This has been my dream ever since acting was too hard," he said during one of his motivational speeches for the class. New castmember Bowen Yang delivered another memorable character in the sketch.

In a musical sketch called "Folk of the Past," Harbour played one third of a throwback folk act also featuring Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant. He sang and played guitar during the sketch.

Harbour also played a father in another digital sketch. The commercial parody was for a father-son podcasting microphone meant to bring fathers and sons closer. Kyle Mooney played his son.

McKinnon and Harbour played a grandfather and grandmother respectively in a sketch where the grandparents kept being very sexual, much to the chagrin of their grandchildren.

Cecily Strong paid a television judge who handled dog-related cases, and Harbour played the owner of a dog who pulled down the shirt of a woman played by McKinnon. Strong ruled that they had to switch dogs. She also broke slightly while trying to wrangle a pug.