David Letterman to Make Appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

The veteran late-night host will sit down with Meyers later this month.

David Letterman will visit Late Night With Seth Meyers on May 23. Executive producer Mike Shoemaker took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share the news.

"It's Dave's show and we are just borrowing it. DAVID LETTERMAN will be our guest on Late Night with @sethmeyers on Wednesday May 23rd!" he wrote.

Letterman's appearance on the show will mark his first on NBC's Late Night since exiting as host after 11 seasons in 1993. His last onscreen discussion with Meyers came in the spring of 2015, when Meyers was a guest on Letterman's Late Show, one year after the Saturday Night Live alum assumed Late Night hosting duties.

After leaving Late Night in 1993, Letterman headed to CBS, where he hosted the Late Show until May of 2015, when he passed the torch to Stephen Colbert.

Since leaving his post at the Late Show, the comedian has made few appearances on late-night programs. His last came in October 2017, when he sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to discuss his new Netflix series, My Guest Needs No Introduction.

Since the series' January premiere, Letterman has interviewed a handful of notables, including Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Barack Obama, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai. His chat with the final guest of the six-part series, Howard Stern, will be released May 31.