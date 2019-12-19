'David Makes Man' Renewed for Season 2 at OWN

Critically acclaimed drama David Makes Man has solidified its future at OWN.

The Discovery-backed cable network has handed out a second-season renewal some two months after its freshman season wrapped.

The series, which was included on Time's best TV of 2019 list, ranked second in its time period across all cable among black women and more than 4.1 million total viewers on OWN.

Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence will return in the same capacity for season two of the drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Harris-Lawrence recently boarded Warner Bros. TV-produced CBS rookie drama All Rise as showrunner and will juggle both shows for the studio. It's worth noting that David Makes Man was Harris-Lawrence's first time as showrunner. Her involvement with All Rise is not expected to interfere with her responsibilities on David Makes Man.

From exec producers Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan, Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley and Melissa Leo, the series centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects. Newcomer Akili McDowell stars as David; Phylicia Rashad co-stars. The series also landed a place on The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg's best TV episodes of 2019 list.

“Tarell McCraney has brought us a gift with this series and masterfully added a beautiful new hue to our palette of dramatic storytelling on OWN. Viewers and television critics alike have embraced David Makes Man and connected to its powerful message," OWN president Tina Perry said in making the announcement Thursday. "We are honored to partner with the incredible producers and cast as well as our friends at Warner Horizon Scripted Television on a second season.”

Added WBTV's Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul: “Tarell has created an incredibly moving and powerful drama in David Makes Man, and we are so excited that he and Dee will have the opportunity to continue to tell this unique story. We are thankful to OWN and Oprah Winfrey, as well as our producing partners Michael B. Jordan, Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy.”

In honor of the renewal — and as a way to bring more eyeballs to the critical darling, OWN will feature a New Year's Day marathon of all season one episodes starting at 1 p.m.

For her part, Harris-Lawrence started out working for Quincy Jones, ditching a career in aerospace to work in entertainment. The showrunner detailed her career path and aspirations in an August interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. (Listen to that conversation here.) Her credits include Unsolved, Shots Fired, Star, Zoo and the original New York Undercover.

OWN's scripted roster also includes Queen Sugar, Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots, If Loving You Is Wrong, Ambitions and the upcoming Cherish the Day.