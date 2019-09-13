David S. Goyer Inks Overall TV Deal With Skydance

The writer-producer next has Apple's 'Foundation' and Netflix's 'The Sandman' on the small screen.

David S. Goyer has another new home.

The writer-producer behind The Dark Knight and DaVinci's Demons has signed a multiple-year overall deal with Skydance Television.

Under the pact, Goyer and his Phantom Four banner will expand his relationship with Skydance and create, develop and produce original scripted series for the studio. Goyer is currently showrunning and exec producing Apple sci-fi drama series Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov's best-selling book series of the same name.

“Throughout his career, David has proven time and again he is a one-of-a-kind visionary talent as a storyteller and producer for both the big and small screen,” said Skydance TV president Marcy Ross. “David is masterful at bringing to life epic stories and creating massive worlds and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with him.”

In addition to Foundation, Goyer is also credited as a writer on Skydance's upcoming feature Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron and David Ellison.

“I am thrilled to expand my partnership with David [Ellison], Dana [Goldberg], Marcy and the entire team at Skydance where I’ve had the pleasure of working with them on both features and now television,” said Goyer. “In David Ellison, I’ve found a kindred spirit. His love for science fiction and world-building is deep and genuine and I feel very much at home collaborating with him."

Skydance is the latest TV home for Goyer, who in the past has had pacts with IM Global, Universal TV and Warner Bros. TV, among others. His TV credits include Syfy's recently canceled Superman prequel Krypton, ABC's FlashForward and NBC's Constantine. He's also exec producing Neil Gaiman's upcoming The Sandman adaptation at Netflix.

Skydance TV's scripted roster includes Foundation — which recently parted ways with co-showrunner Josh Friedman; Netflix's Altered Carbon and Amazon's Jack Ryan, among others.