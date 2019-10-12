David Simon on Philip Roth "Caution" for 'Plot Against America' Adaptation: "Never Confuse Trump for Lindbergh"

The writer-producer behind 'The Wire,' 'Treme,' 'The Deuce' and the upcoming miniseries of the timely novel spoke at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday.

While Donald Trump's election may have helped Philip Roth's novel The Plot Against America become more relevant, it wasn't the president that got David Simon involved with his forthcoming miniseries adaptation of the book.

Instead, the writer, speaking at the 2019 New Yorker Festival on Saturday, revealed how a case of mistaken identity — and similar sounding names — was what caused him to board the project.

A year after Obama was reelected, producer Tim Rothman called Simon and said he wanted to make miniseries of the book, Simon recalled. Simon said, "You're nuts. The country's going other way. It's a nice artifact, but why would anyone make this now?" So he passed on it. But after Trump's upset election in 2016, Simon was having lunch with his bosses at HBO and encouraged them to acquire the novel for someone, not necessarily him, to adapt. They said that Joe Roth, not to be confused with Tim Rothman but Simon was, had recently come in with that but they didn't buy it, citing Man in the High Castle and The Handmaid's Tale as existing adaptations in the works exploring similar issues. Simon said he told HBO they were making a mistake but he called Roth to encourage him to fight for HBO to acquire the novel. As he was recalling the past meeting he'd had with Rothman, Simon said Roth interjected to correct him and note that the two had actually never met.

Nevertheless, Roth called back 20 minutes after that earlier call ended to ask Simon to write his adaptation, which he ended up doing with his longtime collaborator Ed Burns (The Wire, Generation Kill).

"I only brought it up to help the sale for someone else," Simon said. "I backed into it by not remembering Tim Rothman is not Joe Roth is not Philip Roth. Too many Jews with 'r's."

The six-episode miniseries at Simon's longtime home of HBO, which was announced shortly after the midterm elections in 2018 and will premiere in 2020, imagines an alternate American history, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey, in which aviator hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh becomes president and turns the U.S. toward fascism.

While the book is something people have turned to in the Trump era, Simon said Philip Roth, whom he met with after Trump was elected and he started working on the project, cautioned him about the similarities between Trump and Lindbergh.

"They're the same in terms of demagogueic underpinnings of power and how susceptible people are to those promises and also in the demonization of the other," Simon recalled. "He said, 'Never confuse Trump for Lindbergh.' He was trying to help me. Lindbergh was an astounding hero at the time of the flight. … He had the power that Trump as a reality show host and failed casino owner didn't have. He wanted me to be wary of making him Trumpist."

"Imagine if Trump were not as flawed a creature as he is," Simon said. "Imagine the damage that could be done if he had the charisma of a Lindbergh. It's scary."

During his meeting with Philip Roth, Simon said the author had some things he wanted to say about where the miniseries could go wrong or right and he wanted to get "at least tacit permission" to play around with the novel in a couple of places.

First, he wanted to expand the point of view from just Philip Roth to the four members of the family, which Roth was fine with, but he also feels like the last 25 pages doesn't deliver the way Simon thinks the end of a miniseries needs.

After complimenting Roth and saying that for people sitting in front of a TV that ending might not work, he asked Roth what he would suggest. The author reread the last three or four pages of his book for a few minutes of agonizing silence before closing the book and telling Simon, "It's your problem now."

"If he was alive today, he might be reading the last script and going, 'asshole,' but he's not so I'm taking it to the bank," Simon said.

Simon participated in the panel about adaptations of other work, moderated by New Yorker features director Daniel Zalewski, with Pachinko writer-producer Soo Hugh and playwright Matthew Lopez, whose latest work Inheritance is an adaptation of Howard's End.