8:15am PT by Lesley Goldberg

Advice to Male TV Writers Who Didn't Get Staffed: Don't Blame #MeToo

Thread Alert: David Slack, a veteran writer-producer, says by "scapegoating women and #MeToo, your agents are trying to cover up for their own failure to get you a job."
Charley Gallay/WireImage

Welcome to Thread Alert, a new semi-regular feature in which The Hollywood Reporter curates interesting social media threads covering timely topics of interest on social media.

With staffing season in the books, hundreds of writers have spent the past week getting to work on nearly 40 new broadcast comedies and dramas. As broadcast networks continue to make a push for more inclusive writing staffs and a better mix of men and women, veteran writer-producer David Slack has a strong message to the guys who didn't make the cut: don't blame women and the #MeToo movement.

In the latest edition of Thread Alert, Slack (CBS' MacGyver, Person of Interest, Lie to Me) explains that by "scapegoating women and #MeToo, your agents are trying to cover up for their own failure to get you a job."

Here's Slack's thread:

 

And in case you missed them, here are previous Thread Alerts:

Amy Berg on tips for first-time TV writers

Kathy Griffin on lessons from her Trump photo backlash

Have you seen something you'd like to be featured in Thread Alert? Send industry-related topics to Lesley.Goldberg@THR.com.

Lesley Goldberg

Lesley Goldberg

Lesley.Goldberg@THR.com Snoodit
comments powered by Disqus

TV Scorecards