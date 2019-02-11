David Spade Gets Post-'Daily Show' Slot on Comedy Central

The pop culture-focused series will debut later in the year.

Comedy Central has found the next occupant of the post-Daily Show slot, and it's veering away from politics.

David Spade will host a new nightly series at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT debuting later in the year. Spade and a rotating group of his comedian and celebrity friends will break down the pop culture news of the day. It will also include field pieces that mirror Spade's Instagram stories (he has 1.5 million followers).

The new show marks a return to Comedy Central for Spade, who hosted The Showbiz Show — a parody of entertainment shows like Access Hollywood and Entertainment Tonight — from 2005-07.

Comedy Central has yet to find a long-term solution for the slot after The Daily Show since Stephen Colbert left the network for CBS in 2015. The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore lasted 19 months in 2015-16, and The Opposition With Jordan Klepper ran for 10 months before being canceled. Klepper is at work on a weekly show also set to premiere this year.

Comedy game show @MIdnight filled the time in between those two series and may have pointed the way forward for Comedy Central's late-night strategy.

Both The Nightly Show and The Opposition were hosted by Daily Show veterans and focused heavily on politics. Spade's as-yet untitled show is a conscious effort to follow The Daily Show with lighter material and cut down on what Comedy Central executive vp and co-head of development Sarah Babineau called "political fatigue."

"As we're talking about developing a new 11:30 show, we're focusing more on the pop-culture space and what we're calling a palate cleanser," Babineau told The Hollywood Reporter in November.

The new show is designed to be "something that will get you from The Daily Show to bed in a much more gentle way than perhaps a political show would do there," added fellow executive vp and co-head of development Jonas Larsen.

Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz will executive produce the new series, along with showrunners Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media.

Comedy Central is also in the midst of refreshing its primetime slate with the recently debuted The Other Two and the upcoming shows South Side and Alternatino With Arturo Castro. The cabler has also ordered series from Awkwafina and Rory Scovel and signed deals with Jim Jefferies (which includes a third season of his weekly show) and several other comics.

A video of Spade announcing his new show is below.