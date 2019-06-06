David Spade's Late Night Comedy Central Show Gets Title, Premiere Date

The pop culture-focused nightly series, 'Lights Out,' will follow 'The Daily Show' starting late summer.

Comedy Central's next shot at establishing a post-Daily Show franchise will arrive in July.

The Viacom-owned cabler will debut Lights Out With David Spade at 11:30 p.m. July 29. The pop culture-focused show will run Monday through Thursday after The Daily Show and feature Spade and a rotating group of his celebrity friends talking about the pop culture news of the day, along with field pieces and sketch elements.

The field pieces will mirror the tone of the Instagram stories Spade shares with his 1.6 million followers.

Comedy Central's co-heads of development, Jonas Larsen and Sarah Babineau, told The Hollywood Reporter that because Larry Wilmore's The Nightly Show and The Opposition With Jordan Klepper had relatively short runs, they consciously sought out a project with a lighter tone at 11:30. "Something that will get you from The Daily Show to bed in a much more gentle way than perhaps a political show would do there," Larsen said.

The show marks a return to Comedy Central for Spade, who hosted The Showbiz Show — a parody of entertainment-news programs like Entertainment Tonight and Extra — from 2005-07.

Lights Out joins a growing slate of originals at Comedy Central that includes Klepper's self-titled docuseries, critically hailed scripted series The Other Two and the upcoming South Side, Alternatino With Arturo Castro, Awkwafina and Robbie.

Spade executive produces Lights Out with Alex Murray, Marc Gurvitz, showrunners Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media and head writer Frank Sebastiano. Chelsea Davison is supervising producer and Liz Plonka directs.