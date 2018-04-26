Dawn Steinberg Promoted to Oversee International Casting at Sony TV

The former exec vp casting has been upped to add worldwide talent to her purview.

Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins is giving some long-overdue recognition to the company's head of casting.

Hopkins announced Thursday in a company-wide memo that Dawn Steinberg, currently exec vp casting, has been promoted to add worldwide talent to her purview. In her new role as exec vp worldwide talent and casting, Steinberg will now oversee international productions and lend her expertise to casting for series and limited series produced by Sony TV's international production companies. That includes Left Bank Pictures (behind the studio's The Crown), Playmaker Media, Teleset and Blueprint Pictures.

Steinberg will continue to report to Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter on all U.S. series and to Wayne Garvie for international.

The promotion is recognition for Steinberg, who has been at Sony TV for 15 years and oversaw casting for the indie studio's Breaking Bad, Outlander, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor and more.

Casting has become increasingly competitive in the peak TV era of 500 scripted originals as broadcast shows face stiff competition and sprawling budgets from premium cable networks and streaming services. This season on the broadcast side, the window between pilot pickups and production continued to narrow, with California's so-called no quotes law adding to an already complicated and competitive process.

Read Hopkins' memo to staff, below.

I am pleased to announce that Dawn Steinberg has been promoted to EVP, Worldwide Talent & Casting, adding international productions to her current responsibilities. In addition to overseeing talent and casting on our U.S. productions, Dawn will now also lend her expertise to casting for series and limited series produced by all of our international production companies, including Left Bank Pictures, Playmaker Media, Teleset and Blueprint Pictures. Dawn will continue to report to Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter on U.S. productions, and to Wayne Garvie for international.

For 15 years, Dawn has been a fierce advocate for talent at SPT. She has led the casting of some of our most successful series, including Breaking Bad, Outlander, The Goldbergs and this year’s most watched new drama, The Good Doctor, where she was instrumental in casting Freddie Highmore. Most recently, Dawn oversaw casting on the highly anticipated new series, Cobra Kai. Dawn has also championed diversity in casting on shows such as S.W.A.T., One Day at a Time, Alex, Inc. and others. Prior to SPT, she was a casting consultant at NBC Studios and was SVP, talent and casting, at Artists Television Group.

Please join me in congratulating Dawn on this new role.

Mike