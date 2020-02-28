'Day of the Dead' TV Series a Go at Syfy

The NBCUniversal-owned basic cable network has also picked up drama 'The Surrealtor,' which will air alongside the ode to the George A. Romero favorite in 2021.

Syfy is expanding its scripted offering.

The NBCUniversal-owned basic cable network has handed out straight-to-series orders for Day of the Dead — an ode to George A. Romero's 1985 feature — and fellow genre drama The Surrealtor. Both series are low-cost co-productions from indie studios that afford Syfy the flexibility to take the swings. Both shows will launch in 2021.

Day of the Deadtells the story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The 10-episode series is produced by Cartel Entertainment, the film and TV production, management and financing company behind Shudder's Creep Show, among others.

Raven's Homecreators Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas set to write and serve as showrunners. Cartel partners Stan Spry and Jeff Holland as well as Drew Brown executive produce on behalf of the company, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios.

The Surrealtor, meanwhile, revolves around real estate agent Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists who handle the cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — as they struggle with demons of their own.

The 10-episode drama is produced by Blue Ice Pictures, a Toronto-based indie film and TV production company behind Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, Kissing Booth and recently canceled Spinning Out, as well as Syfy's upcoming Vagrant Queen. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and George Olson exec produce, with the latter set as showrunner.

Day of the Dead and The Surrealtor join a Syfy scripted slate that includes the upcoming Chucky adaptation, Resident Alien, Wynonna Earp, Van Helsing and The Magicians as the Chris McCumber-led cabler doubles down on more traditional genre fare.



