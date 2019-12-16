'Daybreak' Canceled After Single Season on Netflix

The post-apocalyptic dramedy based on a graphic novel by Brian Ralph is the latest one-and-done series at the streamer.

Netflix is letting the sun set on Daybreak.

The post-apocalyptic dramedy, based on a graphic novel by Brian Ralph, is finished after a single season on the streamer. Co-creator Aron Eli Coleite broke the news Monday night on Twitter.

"We learned last week that Daybreak will not be returning for a second season," Coleite wrote. "We're so sorry we couldn't share it with you sooner but also so grateful that we got to hang out."

Daybreak stars Colin Ford as a high school outcast trying to survive a post-apocalypse world where the high school cliques of Glendale, California, have turned into murderous factions. The cast also includes Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kaysan, Krysta Rodriguez and Matthew Broderick in his first series-regular role.

The cancellation follows recent axings of Anne With an E, which will end with its third season on Jan. 3, and the Mystery Science Theater 3000, which is done after two seasons. Daybreak joins a list of one-and-done series at Netflix that also includes Chambers, No Good Nick and Designated Survivor (which aired for two years on ABC before its single Netflix season) as the streamer refines its focus on originals amid a glut of new and upcoming competition from legacy media brands like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Peacock.

Read Coleite's full statement on the end of Daybreak below.