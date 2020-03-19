Daytime Emmys Postponed

The Daytime Emmys won't be happening this summer, having been postponed to a later date in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought similar events to a standstill.

The ceremony, which is unrelated to the glossier Primetime Emmy Awards or the TV Academy, was set to take place in June — though it has been without a broadcast partner for some time.

"Given our concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that we will not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June," National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman Terry O’Reilly said Thursday in a statement. "As there are so many unknowns right now with the flow of information changing on a daily, almost hourly, basis, it would simply be irresponsible to move forward with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime television at this time."

The Academy had previously announced postponements for its Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and the Sports Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmys are best known for honoring soap operas, daytime talk shows and game shows.

Added Daytime Emmy executive director Brent Stanton: "While we realize this is disappointing, this does not mean we will not be celebrating the work selected for recognition in our Awards judging processes. Judging continues, and we look forward to announcing our incredibly talented nominees later this spring. We are working on some interesting alternative ideas for how to best recognize the honorees later this year and will share more details in the weeks ahead.”

As for the Primetime Emmys, though the coronavirus is sure to have deep impact on campaign season, it has thus far not impacted the Emmy calendar.