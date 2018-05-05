DC TV Watch: 'Gotham' Reveals New Joker's Surprising Demeanor

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning, and Fox's Gotham. Note: Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning did not air new episodes this week.

Gotham

Sanely insane | After teasing the new Joker a few weeks back, Gotham finally revealed how Jerome Valeska's (Cameron Monaghan) twin brother Jeremiah (also Monaghan) reacted to the laughing gas that seemingly turned him in to a murderous psychopath, picking up where Jerome left off. After a tense first half of this week's episode, it was revealed that shockingly enough, the gas only had a cosmetic effect on Jeremiah's face, turning him deathly pale white with red eyes, a pretty clear homage to Jack Nicholson's iconic Joker. But despite Jeremiah's calm explanation to Bruce (David Mazouz) that his personality was unaffected, he still decided to carry out Jerome's plans for Gotham ... just in a sane way vs. his brother's insanity. His reserved and still exterior was a shocking juxtaposition to the ease with which he began murdering people and setting off bombs. This is such a stark contrast to Monaghan's earlier performance as the wild, unpredictable and manic Jerome. It's refreshing to see him play an all-new character. Jeremiah is equally dangerous as Jerome yet he is somehow much more chilling with his stubborn way of believing that he's not only right in his actions but also the smartest man in Gotham to destroy the city only to build it back up in his image. But is he right that the gas didn't affect his mind? Was he always this twisted, and he just hid his true nature his whole life? Jerome had previously mentioned that Jeremiah had set him up to take the fall for the attempts on his life when they were younger. Perhaps he's now finally expressing himself for the first time, and with his patience and calculating mind, he has the power to inflict exponentially greater damage on Gotham than his brother ever did.

Supergirl

She failed? | The character of Supergirl (much like her very famous cousin) is a unique superhero in that her biggest strength always resides in her ability to see the best in people, even villains literally trying to kill the world. When other heroes immediately jump to fighting their opponents, Supergirl's first instinct is to try and reason with them. It's the benchmark of the entire character and sets her apart from any other hero, because it's inspirational. Yes, she has super strength, is bulletproof and can fly, but it's her ability to see the good in humanity that always helps her win. Even if one doesn't have alien powers, you can still save the day just by doing the right thing and making a connection with someone who might seem like the exact opposite. It's the lesson Supergirl always teaches fans. That's why this week's episode, in which Kara (Melissa Benoist) goes up against the third and final Worldkiller, packed such a gut wrenching emotional punch. Kara and Imra (Amy Jackson) argued over whether or not they should kill Pestilence (Angela Zhou), and Kara won out in the end, using her trademark empathy to try and connect with the human side of the Worldkiller. But it turns out that not everyone wants to be saved. Dr. Grace Parker was just as evil as her Worldkiller alter ego, and Kara failed in trying to save her. Now the three Worldkillers have united, and Kara is going to need to decide if her mantra of never killing and always trying to save villains will work in this situation. It's fascinating to see Supergirl doubt the philosophy that has always been a pillar of the iconic character, and what she decides next in regards to the Worldkillers could be a first. Will Supergirl resort to killing for the first time ever? With only a handful of episodes left, fans will get their answer soon.

Life-changing revelation | Infected by Pestilence, Winn (Jeremy Jordan) saw his life flashing before his eyes and started to rethink all of his choices on what he thought was his deathbed. In a tearful heart-to-heart with James (Mehcad Brooks) at his hospital bedside, Jordan absolutely brings the house down with an emotional monologue about how he's finally ready to live his life after reconciling with his mother and confronting his feelings of abandonment. He's ready to achieve his full potential, whatever that means, and become the next Steve Jobs or Elon Musk. But now he's dying and he regrets realizing this all too late. This was one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the entire series to date, and a personal best from Jordan. Of course, Winn isn't going to die (at least, not in this episode), as the DEO was able to create a cure from Pestilence's DNA. But is this an early sign of a new arc coming down the pike for Winn? He's already had a career change, moving from CatCo to the DEO as he traded in being tech support to being a part of the official Team Supergirl. Is he about to upend his life once more, in search of his true calling? Is he going to leave the DEO, and Team Supergirl as a result?

The Flash

Another clue | The mystery girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) returned to The Flash this week and dropped yet another major clue about her identity in the process. She crashed Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile's (Danielle Nicolet) baby shower to give them a gift, and when she left, she sped away, leaving trademark speedster lightning bolts in her wake. Now that it's confirmed that she's a speedster, the question still remains: who is she and why is she so obsessed with Team Flash? Previously THR predicted that she was Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) daughter from the future. And her purple and gold lightning bolts cater to that theory, as that's a mix of Barry's speedster color and Iris' temporary speedster color. But her reaction to almost coming face-to-face with Iris doesn't track. Her smile and cheer immediately fell when Iris walked around the corner, as if she was not only not excited to see Iris but actively hated her. That's not the reaction a daughter would give to her mother. It's now looking more likely that the mystery girl is Joe and Cecile's unborn daughter. The joy on her face when she met Cecile and Joe was undeniable, and she crashed the party to give them a gift. It also would make sense that the baby is a metahuman, as it explains Cecile's sudden pregnancy-inspired telepathy.

Back to the basics | This week's hour finally revealed The Thinker's (Neil Sandilands) plans for the world: his "enlightenment" is actually pretty much the exact opposite of the what that word implies. He's going to use satellites and dark matter to essentially reboot every human's brain and bring humanity back to a primitive state, because he believes that technology is evil. It's a bit anti-climactic, as fans expected more from the smartest man in the world. But he really just wants to make everyone else dumber. At least his wife Marlize (Kim Engelbrecht) finally worked up the courage to leave her husband after she realized he was no longer the man she loved. Now all she has to do is link up with Team Flash and they'll be able to finally stop The Thinker before his plans go into motion.

Arrow

An old friend | When the promo for this week's Arrow revealed that Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell) was back to help prove Oliver's (Stephen Amell) innocence as the Green Arrow during his trial, speculation went wild over how he was being resurrected. But there was no miraculous resurrection or Lazarus Pit usage this time around. Tommy is, unfortunately, still dead. Human Target aka Christopher Chance (Wil Traval) was the man behind the mask, doing a favor for Diggle (David Ramsey) who had just saved his life. He first pretended to be Tommy, testifying as the Green Arrow and claiming to have faked his death. He then pretended to be the corrupt judge and cleared Oliver of all charges when it was clear that Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) was going to control the outcome of the trial. Although fans didn't get the real Tommy back, Human Target played the part convincingly to the point where it truly felt like the old Tommy had returned. He cracked jokes and smirked like it was season one all over again. If anything, this episode proved even further that if the series can figure out a way to get Donnell back full-time, the show would be all the better for it.

