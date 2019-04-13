DC TV Watch: 'Legends of Tomorrow' Loses Key Character in Heartbreaking Episode

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning and Fox's Gotham. This week, Legends of Tomorrow turns to heartbreak as a team member loses someone important. Note: Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and Gotham did not air new episodes this week.

Legends of Tomorrow

The big news: The Legends lost someone major, albeit not a member of their own team. Nate's (Nick Zano) father Hank (Tom Wilson) was killed by the demon Neron (Christian Keyes) at the end of this week's hour.

What it means: While Hank was clearly up to something secret with the Time Bureau, he had finally started bonding with his son in the '60s-set road trip hour. A truth-telling bug infecting them as well as the Legends brought out some hard-fought secrets, and no matter what Hank was up to with Neron, he proved to be more good than evil. Bonding with his son Nate inspired Hank to end whatever deal he had with Neron that resulted in the magical creatures being experimented on, but unfortunately Neron is a demon and doesn't allow anyone to break deals with him. He ended up killing Hank right when his relationship with Nate had never been better. It was a shocking, heartbreaking end to an hour that was filled with some of the best comedy the series has ever had, which made that final scene all the more gut wrenching. Legends is really going all out in the back half of this season, and while it still feels a little too overcrowded story-wise, it's upping the heart that makes this show what it is.

Other noteworthy moments: To make Hank's death even more tragic, Nate now thinks that Nora (Courtney Ford) is the one who murdered his father. While she was still a prisoner at the Time Bureau, she felt Neron's power when he killed Hank. She broke out of her cell to try and stop him and save Hank but she was too late. The worst part is she now looks guilty for Hank's murder, as Nate found her standing over Hank's dead body and assumed she's the murderer when she was actually trying to help, further moving her along her redemption arc. This is definitely going to cause friction between Nate and his BFF Ray (Brandon Routh), who has developed feelings for Nora and believes she's capable of being good. But will Nate's assumption of Nora's evil push her back on a darker path?

Looking ahead

The final two episodes of Gotham are almost here, and Fox released a brand new trailer featuring the battle for No Man's Land, Bane, and a tease at the final scene where Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) finally suits up as the real Batman. Check out the new footage below:

Note: Supergirl airs Sundays, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow air Mondays, The Flash airs Tuesdays and Black Lightning will return for season three on The CW. Gotham airs Thursdays on Fox.