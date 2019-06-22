DC TV Watch: Burning Questions 'Legends of Tomorrow' Needs to Answer in Season 5

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning and new series Batwoman. This week, let's take a look at all the burning questions that need answers next season on Legends of Tomorrow.

Legends of Tomorrow season five burning questions

Will the team remember that Zari used to be a Legend? | Another Legend bit the dust in the season four finale, but not in the way that fans have come to expect from the series known for its revolving door of characters. Zari (Tala Ashe) changed her past, which resulted in erasing her present and future. While Zari isn't dead, she's no longer a part of the Legends team because she never grew up in a dystopian world. Since she was not on the Waverider in the Temporal Zone when the timeline changed for the better, both she and the team don't ever remember her joining the team. Her broken past was fixed, which was always her goal, and she now had a normal childhood and upbringing. Nate (Nick Zano) was the only one who felt like they were "missing something" and it didn't seem to bother him all that much in the moment. But since he had fallen in love with Zari, he might be the only one who will remember the dual timelines. How will he figure out what really happened? What will he do once he discovers what he's lost, aka the second love of his life?

What will the new version of Zari be like? | Since Zari never experienced a childhood of loss and war, she'll be a totally different person in the new season when the Legends finally do reunite with her (which they definitely will). What will she be like when she didn't need to become an revolutionary and a hacker dedicated to the right cause? Will Nate still love her when he meets her again? Will she even want to love him back?

How will Zari's brother fit in on the Legends team? | Another change to the timeline is that Zari's brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) was never killed, and it looks like he actually grew up to become a Legend instead of her. He was wearing her air totem in the final moments of the finale and everyone on the Legends team acted like nothing had changed and he was one of the "Time Bros," like he'd been their friend for years. Obviously viewers know the truth, so how will having Behrad on the team change the dynamics of the Legends? Is he a permanent fixture on the team now? How much will Zari even be seen on the show moving forward if Behrad took her place on the team?

What is Astra planning? | After everything that John Constantine (Matt Ryan) did to save Astra (Olivia Swann) from Hell, she just turned right around and became one of the show's big bads as a reward. Since she grew up in Hell, she became a lot more corrupt than Constantine realized. She proved it by stealing a handful of the worst of the worst of souls in Hell, like Genghis Khan, Joseph Stalin and Charles Manson, and setting them free. What is she planning to do with her evil army? Is that going to be the season-long story arc for Legends? Is she going to have to be sent back to Hell or is there redemption for her?

How will the Legends fit in to the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover? | After the Legends sat out the Elseworlds crossover, they're back in the game for Crisis. And while they may not seem like the most competent of all the Arrow-verse heroes, perhaps they're the best ones suited for the fight to save the multiverse. They've become pros at adapting to new time periods with unexpected otherworldly alterations. Will they end up being the key to saving the multiverse?

What does The Monitor have planned for the Legends? | After seeing them in action in the season four finale (and eating popcorn while doing so, no less!), The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) sized up the Legends and left without making contact. Did he like what he saw? Was he disappointed? What did he think of the way the Legends operate, and what does he have planned for them along with the rest of the Arrow-verse heroes in the Crisis?

Looking ahead

Next week, we're looking at all the burning questions that Black Lightning needs to answer next season.

Note: Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, The Flash and Black Lightning will all return next season, along with the new DC TV series Batwoman, all on The CW.