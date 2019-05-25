DC TV Watch: 'Supergirl' Turns to Comic Book Villain Leviathan For Season 5

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning. This week, the Supergirl season four finale teases both next season's big bad ripped straight from the comics as well as the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Supergirl Season Four Finale

The big news: At the very end of the Supergirl finale, Eve Teschmacher (Andrea Brooks) was approached by a seemingly hive mind entity called Leviathan while trying to go on the run after Lex Luthor's (Jon Cryer) death. Turns out that Eve was only pretending to work/be in love with Lex while actually working for this mysterious organization. An old lady, speaking for Leviathan, told Eve, "Leviathan is everywhere. Leviathan is everyone. And Leviathan is coming." Meet your season five big bad!

What it means: While Supergirl left things extremely ambiguous and vague to tease fans for next season, there's actually a lot of information about who/what Leviathan is in the comics. Or rather, while there isn't much explanation as to who/what Leviathan is, there's a lot of ongoing canon currently being explored in Brian Michael Bendis' run in the Superman books Action Comics, leading up to the six-part Event Leviathan series, beginning this June. In fact, the Action Comics issue on sale right now features a major turning point in exploring what Leviathan is up to, which might be the most current that an Arrow-verse series has ever been in pulling from the comic book source material. It creates a unique synergy between the two mediums like never before.

For those who aren't up to date on Action Comics #1011, over the past few months in the comics a shadowy organization called Leviathan (different from the one previously led by Talia al Ghul) has systematically been taking out all the intelligence agencies one-by-one with a terrifying precision. Superman, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen are currently investigating who is behind it, teaming up with Lois' father General Lane as well as ARGUS leader (and antihero) Amanda Waller. The death count has been high and Superman hasn't gotten far in figuring out how to take down something that seems to be everywhere and nowhere at the same time. It's not yet clear how closely Supergirl is going to follow the comics, but excitement is already high to see the TV universe connecting with the comic book canon so closely.

Other noteworthy moments: Continuing the trend of season finale appearances, Elseworlds crossover entity The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) showed up not once but twice in this week's hour. First, he came upon Lex Luthor's cold, dead body and started to do ... well, something. It almost looked like he was trying to bring Lex back from the dead. Or he could have been opening up a portal. Maybe Lex has a bigger role to play in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover and couldn't be taken off the board just yet?

The second time The Monitor showed up was at the very end of the finale, bringing a green martian who's been imprisoned for "far too long" as a "phantom to his people" to Earth. The martian vows revenge against the "brother" who wronged him: J'onn J'onzz (David Harewood). Could this be another Crisis arc, or simply J'onn's upcoming season five challenge?

And as heartwarming and inspiring as it was to see Kara (Melissa Benoist) save the day with her journalism skills rather than as Supergirl, exposing Lex's crimes and putting an end to the anti-alien movement with her writing, it was overshadowed by Lena (Katie McGrath) finding out the truth about Kara's secret identity. Before Lena shot and killed Lex, he taunted her with the knowledge that Kara (and everyone else) had been lying to Lena for years about Supergirl's identity. The fact that she pretended like everything was fine and normal at game night with Kara and all their friends later while smashing a photo of her in private was not a good sign. Could Lena turn dark in season five as a result of Kara not trusting her with her secret sooner? What is she planning? Why did she not confront Kara as soon as she saw her? Looks like the Kara/Lena dynamic is going to fracture next season.

Legends of Tomorrow Season Four Finale

The big news: The Legends team lost one of their best, as Zari (Tala Ashe) changed her past, erasing her present and future.

What it means: While Zari isn't dead, she's no longer a part of the Legends. She was not on the Waverider in the Temporal Zone when the timeline changed, meaning both she and the team don't ever remember her joining the team. Her dystopian past was fixed, which was always her goal, meaning she now had a normal childhood and upbringing. Her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) was never killed, and it looks like he actually grew up to become a Legend instead of her. He was wearing her air totem and everyone on the Legends team acted like nothing had changed and he was one of the "Time Bros," but Nate (Nick Zano) was the only one who felt like they were "missing something." Since he had fallen in love with Zari, when he meets her again next season expect him to start to remember the dual timelines. But without her experiencing a childhood of loss and war, she'll be a totally different Zari. Will he still love her? Will she even want to love him back? And how will having Behrad on the team change the dynamics of the Legends?

Other noteworthy moments: And not to be left out of this year's crossover (unlike Elseworlds), The Monitor showed up yet again in the Legends finale. He didn't do as much as he did in Arrow or Supergirl, though. Instead, he just sat back and watched the drama go down while eating some popcorn. It was the perfect pre-crossover tie-in for Legends, and a good sign that despite how high stakes and dark the upcoming Crisis crossover will be with Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) death (as well as no doubt countless others if the comic book source material is to be believed), the Legends' part to play will still be their particular brand of wacky and weird.

Plus, how incredible was it to see Legends completely retcon season one's failure of a big bad Vandal Savage (Casper Crump) by having him bunk with Ray (Brandon Routh) in hell in this finale? His new attitude and love of jenga was the Legends-makeover he needed now that the show has found its tone and groove. Start the petition to bring back this new and improved Vandal (did you ever think you'd see those words?!).

Looking ahead

Now that all the Arrow-verse series have wrapped for the summer hiatus, in the coming weeks DC TV Watch will take a look back at the previous seasons' highs, lows and everything to remember before new information comes out of San Diego Comic-Con about all the upcoming seasons of Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, new series Batwoman and the final season of Arrow.

Note: Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, The Flash and Black Lightning will all return next season along with new DC TV series Batwoman, all on The CW.