DC TV Watch: 'Supergirl' Ramps Up Speed Before Season 3 Finale

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning, and Fox's Gotham. Note: The Flash, Arrow, Gotham, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning have wrapped for the season.

Supergirl

Slow down | With only one episode left this season, it's no surprise that Supergirl ramped up the speed in regards to plot in the penultimate hour. But "Make It Reign" suffered overall from having too much crammed into one episode. Kara (Melissa Benoist) hardly even acknowledged that when she left Argo City to return to Earth, it would be a one-way trip. After making the decision to leave Earth for Argo City on an indefinite sabatical only one episode ago, that seems like it should have warranted an emotional goodbye to the home she had only just discovered. In fact, the entire storyline on Argo City was rushed through too quickly and Kara never got the chance to explore what it meant rediscovering the home she had thought was destroyed for the past 20 years. One of the biggest developments in Kara's life was over in a blink-and-you-miss-it two-episode arc. Argo City should have been introduced much earlier this season to give it the true emotional weight it deserved for Kara, rather than a pre-finale jolt. At least her mother Alura (Erica Durance) came to Earth with Kara and Mon-El (Chris Wood), so their rekindled mother/daughter relationship is only just beginning. But even Alura didn't bat an eye when she decided to portal to Earth with her daughter, knowing full-well she wouldn't be able to return to her home after. For a storyline that had been foreshadowed since the season premiere, the writers simply took too long in paying it off and ran out of time to appropriately wrap up every season-long arc in the final two episodes. Next season should learn from this mistake and slow down the pace and evenly distribute all the drama and arcs throughout the entire season, and not just the final few episodes. Balance is key to letting the heart of the series shine.

More heart | And that couldn't be more apparent from the few, quick emotional scenes in this week's episode. J'onn (David Harewood) and M'yrnn (Carl Lumbly) decided to do The Reach, the Martian ceremony of transferring all of a parent's memories to their child. The culmination of their season-long arc of accepting M'yrnn's imminent death has been the heart and soul of Supergirl this season, and the idea of The Reach could have been introduced and played out over multiple episodes. There was so much to mine from this interaction, and Lumbly and Harewood worked magic with what few scenes they were given to explore this story. Even M'yrnn's goodbye to Alex (Chyler Leigh) was heartwrenchingly beautiful and quickly inspired tears. But since Reign's (Odette Annable) return is causing the Earth to terraform into a new Krypton and M'yrnn paused The Reach to help stabalize the Earth's core, it's more than likely the last viewers will get to see of this father/son storyline. M'yrnn will likely sacrifice himself to save his son's new home and ensure his family and loved ones will never be ripped from their happiness like he was on Mars. And since The Reach wasn't finished, J'onn won't have his father's memories to hold onto, and will have to properly mourn him. Expect his death to come in next week's finale.

Uhhh ... what just happened? | During the melee caused by the dark Kryptonian witches intent on bringing Reign back to life, something happened at the DEO that just ... doesn't add up. The witches aka the Daughters of Juru were searching for Purity and Pestilence's blood being kept in vials at the DEO to make Reign strong. Supergirl knew this, and one of the DEO agents even gave his life to make sure they didn't get their hands on the blood. But after he was killed, Kara literally threw the vials of the blood to one of the witches. She tried to use her heat vision to destroy the blood in mid air, but failed. But why even chance that in the first place? She had the blood in her hands and could have destroyed the vials in her own hands. Why did she throw them to the Daughters of Juru? They were then able to bring Reign back to full power and set her loose on Earth, and not going to lie, it's all Kara's fault. Either this was one huge plot hole or Kara is going to have to contend with the fact that she could have stopped this all from happening and made a big tactical error.

Family reunion | Perhaps Kara was distracted by the fact that her mother Alura had finally come to Earth? The episode did give viewers a nice moment where Kara, giddy with excitement, was finally able to introduce Alura to Alex. The hug the two women shared was sweet, with Alura finally able to give her thanks to the family that took Kara in when she arrived on Earth. And seeing the two most important women in her life finally meeting face-to-face was something that Kara never thought she'd get to experience. It's moments like these that make Supergirl shine, and hopefully get their due in the finale and next season.

A little more, a little less | Heading into season four, Supergirl is making some casting changes. Expect to see a lot more of the Legion of Super-Heroes, or at least Brainiac-5/"Brainy," as Jesse Rath has been upped from guest star to series regular for next season. However, original cast member Jeremy Jordan, who has been a series regular since the drama first debuted on CBS before moving to The CW, is returning in a recurring capacity. His character Winn Schott's absence will most likely be explained by an event to come in the season three finale airing next week. TVLine.com first reported this casting news.

The Flash

Elongated role | While fans may have speculated it after The Flash finale, The CW has made it official. Hartley Sawyer has been promoted to series regular for The Flash season five, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Sawyer's character Ralph Dibny aka Elongated Man joined the show last season in a recurring capacity, and now that he's been brought back to life he'll be on Team Flash full-time. Sawyer is repped by Pakula/King & Associates.

Gotham will return for season five on Fox. Supergirl airs Mondays, The Flash will return for season five, Arrow will return for season seven, Legends of Tomorrow will return for season four and Black Lightning will return for season two, all on The CW.