DC TV Watch: Did 'Supergirl' Just Reveal the Worldkillers' Endgame?

Welcome back to The Hollywood Reporter's weekly DC TV Watch, a rundown of all things DC Comics on the small screen. Every Saturday, we round up the major twists, epic fights, new mysteries and anything else that goes down on The CW's Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning, and Fox's Gotham. Note: Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning did not air new episodes this week.

Supergirl

Two down, one to go | After a full season of build-up, it was shocking to see Supergirl kill off two of the three Worldkillers in one fell swoop. In this week's action-packed episode (which felt like a season finale in a lot of ways), Kara (Melissa Benoist) was able to rely on her classic ability to appeal to a villain's humanity. She reached Purity's human side Julia (Krys Marshall), who was then able to use her Worldkiller powers to kill Pestilence (Angela Zhou), since a Worldkiller is the only thing that can kill another Worldkiller. But Julia died in the fight as well, meaning that Sam/Reign (Odette Annable) is the only Worldkiller left standing. She also seemed to absorb the energy from both Worldkillers' deaths. Does this mean that Reign will be completely invulnerable now that there are no other Worldkillers left to face off with her? Or is this perhaps a sign that Supergirl will be able to reach Sam deep down within Reign and appeal to her humanity like she did with Julia? If Sam is able to wake up and use her own Worldkiller powers on herself to stop her Reign alter ego, that would be quite the emotional climax to this season. But with six more weeks until the season three finale, there's no telling where this final Worldkiller story is going. If Supergirl introduced Pestilence only to kill her off the next week, maybe there is more to the Reign story than meets the eye. What if she becomes the Blight instead of Pestilence (as history predicted), and Supergirl actually does have to travel to the future to finish off this season?

A sign of things to come | Despite James (Mehcad Brooks) deciding not to check out Lena's (Katie McGrath) secret vault because he trusted her, it turns out that she's been hiding an even bigger secret that could lead to a major blow-up. Not only does she have a stash of kryptonite, but she's learned how to manufacture it. And now she's told James, who will have to decide whether or not to share that secret with Kara and the DEO. Throughout the series, Supergirl has explored whether or not having Luthor blood makes Lena more susceptible to becoming a villain, and her willingness to make the one thing that can kill Supergirl and keep it a secret might be a sign that the show isn't done asking that question.

Gotham

Ripped from the pages | In a moment that is easily a series highlight no matter what the outcome of the cliffhanger is, Gotham brought to life an iconic Joker moment straight from the pages of the comics. At the very end of this week's hour, new Joker Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan) showed up to Bruce's (David Mazouz) mansion while he was sharing a kiss with Selina (Camren Bicondova). In a scene ripped straight from Batman: The Killing Joke, the Joker shoots Selina in the gut at point blank range. The episode leaves on that cliffhanger, with Selina's fate dangling. But if the series is truly following The Killing Joke mythology (which actually told this story with Barbara Gordon in Selina's place), then Selina is going to find herself paralyzed moving forward as the bullet hit her spine. That would be a fascinating twist on the Catwoman mythology, since Selina's abilities lay in her sneaking around Gotham on rooftops and fire escapes. Her physicality is what makes her who she is. Losing her ability to walk and climb would fundamentally change who Selina is, and if Gotham truly does end up going there with this storyline it will be one of the most compelling arcs yet.

The Flash

The new Snart? | Like Supergirl, Team Flash continued its trend of finding the humanity in villains by joining forces with former nemesis Amunet Black (Katee Sackhoff). In an episode that felt like previous hours in which Barry (Grant Gustin) learned how to trust Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller), the team ended up bonding with Amunet and even convincing her to use her powers for good rather than evil. But this week's outing delivered an unexpected pleasant shock when Amunet casually revealed that Barry didn't have to wear his Flash cowl around her because it does a poor job of hiding his face and she already realized his secret identity. Finally someone realized that showing half of Barry's face doesn't actually hide his identity! But now that Amunet knows who Barry is, does this mean she'll become the new Snart and keep showing up to help the team moving forward, or is Amunet going to be The Thinker's next victim for helping them build a bomb to take out DeVoe's (Neil Sandilands) Enlightenment satellites? It's more likely going to be the latter, since DeVoe has already proven that he's not afraid to kill anyone who allies with Team Flash.

Transparency | Iris' (Candice Patton) idea to publish an article exposing everything DeVoe is doing and attempting was an interesting twist for The Flash to tackle. When Iris first began her career as a journalist, the series only slightly touched on exploring what that meant having her hunt down stories to publish that Team Flash was also working on, but this is the first time the series really focused on that. Her argument that transparency could actually help them track down DeVoe worked in the end, but putting the decision to publish ultimately in Barry's hands was disappointing to see. Yes, Barry and Iris might be The Flash together, but Iris West Allen is a journalist in her own right and should be making those kinds of calls on her own. Hopefully this is a lesson for her moving forward to trust her gut and never doubt her own agency.

Arrow

End of an era | The Team Arrow bunker really needed better security. Yes, that's past tense "needed," because this week's Arrow truly saw the end of an era. Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), intent on killing everyone Oliver (Stephen Amell) loves (sound familiar? As in, every other Arrow villain ever?), had his henchmen destroy the Team Arrow bunker. The entire set was demolished in one giant fire and explosion, meaning OTA and NTA ended up reuniting in NTA's lair after the attacks on their lives. With everyone coming out of this week's hour mostly unscathed save for Curtis (Echo Kellum) and his boyfriend dealing with nonfatal gunshot wounds, the only casualty of Diaz's rage is the Team Arrow bunker. The stakes have actually lowered when it comes to Diaz's capabilities, which isn't a good sign as the series heads into the finale next week. It likely means a character is about to die to prove that this is a villain truly worth fearing if the series shows instead of telling. Our guess? Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson), because of her badass showing in this week's episode, which would be a shame because she's actually the most competent field agent of the whole team.

Gotham airs Thursdays on Fox. Supergirl airs Mondays; The Flash airs Tuesdays; Arrow on Thursdays; Legends of Tomorrow will return for season four and Black Lightning will return for season two, all on The CW.