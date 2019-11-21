DC Universe's 'Stargirl' to Air on The CW

Stargirl is getting a second window.

In a rare streaming-to-linear deal, the Greg Berlanti-produced superhero drama will air on The CW the day after episodes debut on WarnerMedia-backed subscription service DC Universe. Additionally, the Brec Bassinger-led drama will also be available to stream on The CW's free digital platforms the day after their linear debut. The series will launch on DC Universe in the second quarter of 2020 with new episodes released weekly.

This is the latest effort to give a signal boost to a scripted original from the nice streaming service. In July, DC Universe renewed drama Doom Patrol for a second season with the sophomore order set to run on both DCU and WarnerMedia's forthcoming subscription streaming service HBO Max.

Stargirl

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The project reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in a fun, exciting and unpredictable series. Geoff Johns and Lee Moder created the character, who was named after the former's sister, Courtney, who died in the 1996 explosion of TWA Flight 800. The character made her first appearance in July 1999's Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #1. Anjelika Washington (Shameless), Luke Wilson and Amy Smart co-star. Johns is penning the script and serves as showrunner. Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also exec produce the Warner Bros. TV series. Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) serves as co-showrunner.

DC Universe is but one of multiple other platforms that parent company WarnerMedia needs to figure out what to do with ahead of the launch of HBO Max. The service is home to a handful of scripted originals including Titans, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn as well as a sizable roster of library titles and digital comic books that are from the DC Comics world.