DC's 'Sweet Tooth,' From Robert Downey Jr., Gets Netflix Series Pickup

Will Forte and James Brolin are among the stars attached for Netflix's take on 'Sweet Tooth.'

DC Comics' Sweet Tooth is getting the Netflix treatment.

The streamer on Tuesday handed out an eight-episode series order for the live-action drama series based on characters from DC imprint Vertigo's Sweet Tooth and produced by Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

The series is described as broad in appeal, family friendly and following the storybook adventures of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.

Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (the DC Comics-inspired CW drama Arrow) are set to pen the script, exec produce and serve as co-showrunners. The former also will direct. Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran also will exec produce alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. The company’s Evan Moore will produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV. (Schwartz, who recently served as showrunner on the final season of Arrow, is under an overall deal with the studio.) Mickle wrote and directed the Team Downey-produced pilot that Hulu made a few years ago.



Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) will star in the series, with James Brolin (Life in Pieces) attached to voice the show's narrator.

Sweet Tooth arrives as Team Downey continues its push into television. The company, which also has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. TV corporate sibling HBO, next has the premium cable network’s Perry Mason drama due June 21.

For Netflix, the order arrives as the streamer continues to push deeper into the comic book space after severing ties with Disney-owned Marvel. The streaming behemoth also has multiple shows from comic visionary Mark Millar in the works, among others.

Sweet Tooth was first published in 2009 and ran for 40 issues before concluding in 2013. The series was created and drawn by Jeff Lemire.