'Dead to Me' Watched by 30M Worldwide, Netflix Claims

Ava DuVernay's 'When They See Us' has also crossed the 25 million-view mark, the company said in its second-quarter earnings report.

Netflix's dark comedy Dead to Me was sampled by 30 million subscribers worldwide in its first month, the company said Wednesday in its latest peek at viewership data.

The series starring Christina Applegate (who earned an Emmy nomination for the role) and Linda Cardellini was among those highlighted in the company's second-quarter earnings report. Netflix's subscriber growth slowed considerably in the quarter with 2.7 million new paid memberships, missing the projected 5 million, although it met earnings forecasts.

In Netflix terminology, a "view" consists of a member account watching 70 percent of a single episode of a series or 70 percent of a feature film. The 30 million figure for Dead to Me is somewhat below those for shows spotlighted in previous quarterly reports: In April, Netflix touted an audience of 45 million for The Umbrella Academy, and in January noted 40 million worldwide views for Sex Education and You.

The company also said 25 million member accounts worldwide viewed Ava DuVernay's limited series When They See Us in its first four weeks. That tracks with the 23 million figure DuVernay cited a few days before the four-week period ended. The series earned 16 Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

The nature documentary Our Planet, meanwhile, racked up 33 million views in its first four weeks, passing a projection of 25 million Netflix made in April. The company said Our Planet is now the most-watched original documentary series on the platform, surpassing the likes of Making a Murderer and Chef's Table.

Netflix's third-quarter report will likely include huge numbers for Stranger Things, which racked up more than 40 million global views in its first four days. (Ratings service Nielsen confirmed a big U.S. audience for the show.)

Among feature films, the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery amassed 73 million views worldwide in four weeks; Netflix said it's the most successful film to date in its partnership with Sandler. The rom-com The Perfect Date, starring Noah Centineo, drew 48 million views in four weeks, and Ali Wong and Randall Park's Always Be My Maybe gathered 32 million.