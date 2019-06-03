'Dead to Me' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Dead to Me is alive and well at Netflix.

The streamer used its For Your Consideration Emmy panel Monday night to announce that its dark comedy from creator and showrunner Liz Feldman is officially returning for a second season.

Stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will return for the newly announced second season and will reprise their roles as friends-turned-enemies-turned-friends Jen and Judy, respectively. It's unclear if co-star James Marsden will return given the events of the season one finale. (We won't spoil that here, but read Feldman's comments on the surprising ending here.)

The series hails from CBS TV Studios and counts Gloria Sanchez Productions' Will Ferrell and Adam McKay among its exec producers. Christie Smith, who manages Feldman, also exec produces alongside Gloria Sanchez's Jessica Elbaum. Applegate also is credited as an EP for the series, which marks her first TV role in seven years. Applegate told THR that Feldman (The Ellen Show, 2 Broke Girls) talked her out of "semi-retirement" to star in the series.