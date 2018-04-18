'Deadly Class,' From the Russo Brothers, Picked Up to Series at Syfy

The series is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig and stars Benedict Wong.

Syfy continues to make an aggressive push genre fare.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has handed out a series order to the Russo brothers' take on Image Comics graphic novel Deadly Class. The pickup comes seven months after Syfy put the title from Rick Remender and Wes Craig in development. Still to be determined is an episode count and premiere date.

Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late '80s counter culture, Deadly Class follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. The drama is described as a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

Deadly Class is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions. Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott adapted the project for the smalls creen and will executive produce alongside Joe Russo, Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War) and Mike Larocca (Spy). Adam Targum (Banshee) from Chipmunk Hill also served as executive producer on the pilot, along with Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline), who directed.

Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Sitiados), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Killing) and Michel Duval (Queen of the South) star.

Deadly Class joins a growing roster of scripted fare at Syfy including Krypton, Happy, Channel Zero, The Expanse, Killjoys, The Magicians, Van Helsing, Wynonna Earp, Z Nation, The Purge and Nightflyers.