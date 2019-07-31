'Deadwood,' David Milch Set for TV Critic's Group Honors

The recognition for the HBO series and its creator will take place Aug. 3 as part of the Television Critics Association's annual awards ceremony.

Days ahead of its 35th annual Television Critics Association's annual awards, the organization has determined the honorees for its Career Achievement honor as well as for its prestigious Heritage Award.

HBO's Deadwood will be honored during the Aug. 3 event with the Heritage Award, while creator David Milch will take home the TCA's 2019 Career Achievement honor. The awards will be presented Saturday as part of the TCA Awards, which will be hosted by Desus and Mero. Milch and Deadwood's honors arrives as HBO heads into the ceremony with a leading 15 nominations (topping rival Netflix by one).

"Nearly 13 years after it ended, HBO's Deadwood finally received the closing chapter it so richly deserved," TCA president (and The Hollywood Reporter's chief TV critic) Daniel Fienberg said. "It gave many of us the opportunity to revisit and reflect on this expertly realized piece of world-building, full of gloriously uncouth characters, indelible performances and magnificently profane dialogue that felt like dragging Shakespeare through a whiskey-soaked brothel. With its three seasons and Deadwood: The Movie, this is one of the essential texts of our recent Golden Age and a worthy recipient of our Heritage Award."

Netflix's Russian Doll and FX's Pose lead the nominees with four apiece.