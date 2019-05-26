This Week in TV: 'Deadwood' Movie, 'When They See Us,' 'America's Got Talent'

The summer broadcast season kicks into gear, and it's also a busy period on cable in the week of May 27.

The last week of May brings a wave of summer premieres on the broadcast networks, a long-awaited wrap-up movie to a beloved cable series and a high-profile limited series from Ava DuVernay on streaming. Peak TV isn't all that bad, given that this time used to be a dead zone in television.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: Adam Levine may be leaving The Voice, but he has his hands in another music competition at NBC. He's among the executive producers of Songland (10 p.m. Tuesday), which gives songwriters a chance to have their tunes recorded by top artists.

Also new: NBC's summer scripted entry is The InBetween (10 p.m. Wednesday), a drama about a woman (Harriet Dyer) who sometimes has visions and can see "unsettled spirits" who uses her ability to help her detective father (Paul Blackthorne) solve cases.

Returning: Summer mainstays America's Got Talent (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC), Masterchef (8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox) and American Ninja Warrior (8 p.m. Wednesday, NBC) all open new seasons.

NBA Finals: Game 1 of the series tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT Thursday on ABC; the Golden State Warriors seek their fourth title in five years against either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors (whose Eastern Conference Finals series was still undecided as of publication time).

On cable …

Returning: Thirteen years after its last regular episode, Deadwood returns to HBO for a two-hour movie. A decade has passed in the show's timeline as Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant), Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) and a host of other familiar faces gather to celebrate South Dakota's statehood. THR's review predicts it's likely to inspire "contentment" among fans of the show, even if it's not performing at the level of the series at its peak.

Also returning: New seasons of Animal Kingdom (9 p.m. Tuesday, TNT), Archer (10 p.m. Wednesday, FXX), Luther (8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, BBC America) and Fear the Walking Dead (9 p.m. Sunday, June 2, AMC).

New: Julianna Margulies stars in National Geographic's limited series The Hot Zone (9 p.m. Monday), based on the best-selling book about a viral outbreak. Sunday, June 2 brings three series debuts: Lifetime's American Princess (9 p.m.), about a young woman (Georgia Flood) who bails on her wedding and ends up with a Renaissance Faire troupe; AMC's horror series NOS4A2 (10 p.m.), which pits a young artist (Ashleigh Cummings) against an immortal (Zachary Quinto) who feeds on the souls of children; and the FX-New York Times documentary series The Weekly (10 p.m.).

On streaming …

New: Limited series When They See Us (Netflix, Friday), from director and co-writer Ava DuVernay, tells the story of the infamous "Central Park Five" case, centering the identities and experiences of the five young men who were falsely accused and featuring a "note-perfect ensemble," says THR's review.

Also new: Good Omens (Amazon, Friday), based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen as a demon and angel who work together to prevent the coming of the antichrist; and Swamp Thing (DC Universe, Friday), a horror-tinged adaptation of the comic book.

Returning: A new season of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Friday, Netflix) features interviews with Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Melinda Gates.

In case you missed it …

Vida, Starz's critically hailed Latinx dramedy, debuted its second season on air on May 26. The cable outlet is airing two episodes weekly and has put the entire season up on its digital platforms.