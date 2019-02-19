'Dear White People' Producer Developing Wall Street Thriller for TV

Roadside Attractions and producers Darryl Taja and Adam Rodin will work on the drama pilot.

Roadside Attractions, a producer of Netflix's Dear White People, is aiming to make a further push into TV.

The company has acquired and is developing a drama pilot called The Golden Cage, a thriller set against the backdrop of Wall Street. No outlet for the potential show is currently attached.

Darryl Taja (The Perfect Guy), via his Epidemic Pictures, and Adam Rodin (Extant) will executive produce. Creator Oskar Nordmark will be a co-exec producer. Roadside Attractions Howard Cohen, Eric d'Arbeloff and Jennifer Berman will also executive produce.

The Golden Cage centers on an ex-con and details the lengths to which she'll go to camouflage her past and secure a top spot for herself in the world of high finance.

Taja has also signed Nordmark to Epidemic's management division and will co-manage with Rodin. Taja also brought the project to Berman, who is overseeing it for Roadside Attractions.

Roadside's business is primarily in features — its 2018 titles included Ben Is Back, documentary Whitney and Juliet, Naked — but is broadening its move into TV. The company is a producer of Dear White People, which has been renewed for a third season on Netflix, after distributing the feature film on which the series is based.

Nordmark is repped by Epidemic Management and attorney Mark Stankevich. Rodin is repped by CAA and Ziffren Law.