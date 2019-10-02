'Dear White People' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season on Netflix

The college comedy based on Justin Simien's feature film is the latest in a string of end-date announcements at the streamer.

Netflix's college comedy Dear White People is on track to graduate in four years.

The streaming giant has renewed the series, based on Justin Simien's feature film of the same title, for a fourth and final season. Like the previous three, it will run for 10 episodes; a premiere date has yet to be determined.

"I'm so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix," said Simien. "This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life, and I can't wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience."

The pickup and announcement of the show's ending comes two months after the premiere of season three, which introduced a number of changes to the show, from making the previously unseen narrator voiced by Giancarlo Esposito an onscreen character to Sam (Logan Browning) turning over her campus radio show to Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson).

Regulars Browning, Featherson, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori and Marque Richardson are all set to return for the final season. Simien and Yvette Lee Bowser will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers for season four. Lionsgate TV, where Simien and Bowser both have overall deals, produces the show.

Reviews for season three of Dear White People were a bit more mixed than past years, with The Hollywood Reporter chief critic Daniel Fienberg calling it "a good season of TV. It's just that the previous seasons had me expecting greatness."

Dear White People is one of several series that Netflix will bring to a close in the near future. It joins the likes of GLOW and 13 Reasons Why, both of which are also ending after four seasons; Grace and Frankie, which is ending with its seventh season; and BoJack Horseman, which will end with season six.

Watch the final season announcement below.