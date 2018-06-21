'Dear White People' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The Justien Simien dramedy from Lionsgate TV has been a favorite of critics since premiering in 2017.

Dear White People is sticking around for more collegiate satire, as Netflix has renewed the dramedy for a third season.

Created by Justin Simien, who wrote and directed the 2014 film of the same name, Dear White People has been a critical favorite since its 2017 bow. Reviews for the second season, which launched on the streaming service in May, were generally even better than during the first run.

Though some castmembers from the original film — Brandon P. Bell, Marque Richardson and Ashley Blaine Featherson — returned for the series, it has mostly been a reimagining. The show is toplined by Logan Browning in the role originated by Tessa Thompson.

The streamer on Thursday announced the renewal with a post on actor and series narrator Giancarlo Esposito, heralding that "Volume 3 is on the way."

Netflix has seemed equally likely to cancel or renew its comedies of late. Emmy favorite Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was announced to be ending with its current fourth season and a likely wrap-up film, while winter breakout Everything Sucks got the ax after only 10 episodes.

Dear White People has gone largely unnoticed by the big award shows in the crowded TV climate, but Netflix has made a noted effort to plug the series during its aggress "For Your Consideration" rush in the run-up to the 2018 Emmys.



Dear White People is produced for Netflix by Lionsgate Television.