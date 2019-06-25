'Dear White People' Showrunner Developing Comedy at Starz (Exclusive)

Yvette Lee Bowser is exec producing 'Run the World,' about a group of best friends, from 'Boomerang' writer Leigh Davenport.

Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport and Dear White People showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser are teaming up for a comedy at Starz.

The duo are behind Run the World, a half-hour show in development at the premium cable outlet that centers on a group of black, vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who live, work and play in Harlem "as they strive for world domination," as Starz puts it. It's an unapologetically female show about friendship and not just surviving, but thriving together.

Davenport created the Lionsgate TV show and will executive produce with Bowser. The project stems from Bowser's overall deal at Starz parent Lionsgate, which also produces Dear White People.

"I'm excited to be working with Leigh on this authentic, hilarious and empowering story about fearless, modern women lifting each other up through adversity and succeeding together. It's past time for this series," said Bowser. "I'm also humbled to expand my longstanding relationship with Lionsgate and into the Starz orbit, which is home to strong female-driven shows and fresh creative voices."

Run the World will look to join a Starz lineup that features a number of series created by women, including flagship show Power (created by Courtney Kemp), critical favorite Vida (Tanya Saracho), Sweetbitter (Stephanie Danler) and the upcoming P-Valley (Katori Hall). The Spanish Princess and upcoming limited series The Rook were co-created or run by women.

Bowser created Living Single and also counts Black-ish, For Your Love, Lipstick Jungle and A Different World among her credits. Davenport is a writer on BET's Boomerang and penned the feature script The Perfect Find, which has Gabrielle Union attached to star.