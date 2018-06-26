'Dear White People' Showrunner Inks Lionsgate TV Overall Deal

Yvette Lee Bowser will develop new projects for the company behind the Netflix series.

Lionsgate Television is expanding its relationship with one of the creative minds behind Netflix's Dear White People.

Fresh off a third-season renewal for the series, showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser has signed an overall deal with producers Lionsgate Television. Under the pact, the Black-ish and Living Single alum will create new projects for the studio.

“We’re incredibly proud to begin this new phase of our relationship with Yvette who’s helmed some of the most iconic and diverse shows in television,” said Lionsgate exec vp and head of worldwide scripted television Chris Selak. “With her creative vision, sophisticated wit and passion for telling authentic, relatable stories, we look forward to collaborating with her on new series that reflect her bold, original and provocative signature.”

Bowser runs the Netflix comedy alongside creator Justin Simien, who wrote and directed the 2014 feature film of the same name.

“I’m delighted to expand my relationship with [Lionsgate TV Group chairman] Kevin [Beggs], Chris and the rest of the Lionsgate team through this exciting new venture,” said Bowser. “Lionsgate’s longstanding commitment to deliver daring premium content to diverse audiences makes them a perfect partner, and I look forward to working together on more projects for their slate.”

Bowser joins a Lionsgate TV slate of producers including Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power), Paul Feig (The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale), Eugenio Derbez and Ben O’Dell (Overboard, Instructions Not Included), Nashville’s Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz, Joel Silver (The Matrix and Lethal Weapon franchises) and Dexter’s John Goldwyn, among others.

Bowser is repped by WME and Del Shaw.