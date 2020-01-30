'Dear White People' Showrunner's Starz Comedy Scores Series Order

'Run the World,' from Yvette Lee Bowser and Leigh Davenport, follows a group of women friends in Harlem.

Starz has given a series order to Run the World, a comedy from Dear White People showrunner Yvette Lee Bowser and writer Leigh Davenport.

The series, from Lionsgate TV, stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as four vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends who work, live and play in Harlem as they strive for world domination. Stephen Bishop also stars. The show is an unapolegetically female series about enviable friendship and not just surviving, but thriving together.

Starz has ordered eight episodes; a premiere date hasn't been set.

"Run the World is exactly the kind of bold, authentic, inclusive storytelling that Starz is committed to delivering to our global audience," said Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. "We feel as though we have captured lightning in a bottle with the energy and chemistry of this cast and their portrayal of these distinct characters in this modern-day view of four female friends in New York City and we look forward to bringing the series to the platform."

Starz and parent company Lionsgate, where Bowser has an overall deal, put Run the World into development in June 2019. Bowser, who created Living Single and UPN's For Your Love, will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Davenport (BET's Boomerang). Millicent Shelton (Black-ish, 30 Rock) directed the pilot, and the series will be overseen by a creative team of women of color.

Run the World joins a Starz lineup that includes Vida, Outlander, American Gods and Dublin Murders. Flagship series Power airs its series finale on Feb. 9, but spinoff Power Book II: Ghost will follow it. Starz also has new dramas P-Valley, Hightown, Becoming Elizabeth and Dangerous Liaisons and a third season of The Girlfriend Experience in the wings, and is developing a sequel to Weeds, produced by Lionsgate.