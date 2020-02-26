TV Ratings: 10th Democratic Debate Scores More Big Numbers

CBS' coverage of the face-off between the candidates easily tops the night in viewers, while NBC's 'This Is Us' and 'New Amsterdam' both improve.

The 10th debate among democratic presidential hopefuls gathered another big audience Tuesday night, as CBS' coverage had the evening's largest total audience by a wide margin. NBC's This Is Us and New Amsterdam improved week to week following a solid Tuesday debut for The Voice.

In the fast national ratings — which are not terribly accurate for live telecasts — CBS News' debate coverage averaged 13.02 million viewers, well ahead of the preliminary 10 million figure for NBC's debate Feb. 19. In fact, the early numbers for CBS are ahead of the final figure for NBC for that debate (12.08 million). Post-debate coverage drew about 5.5 million viewers, pending updates.

Wednesday's broadcast will likely fall short of the Democratic primary record of 19.66 million viewers, set last week, since CBS was the sole TV outlet. A simulcast on MSNBC last week brought in about 7.6 million viewers in addition to NBC's tally. Adjustments in the final ratings for Tuesday should bring the total audience into the 15 million range.

NBC was the clear leader among the other broadcast networks. The Voice posted a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 — its best Tuesday showing since mid-October — and 8.53 million viewers, ahead of its fall same-day average of 8.13 million. (Monday's season premiere drew a 1.5 and 8.99 million viewers.) This Is Us (1.4 in 18-49, 7.07 million viewers) and New Amsterdam (0.7, 5.18 million) both ticked up in adults 18-49 and drew their biggest total audiences since their fall finales in November.

ABC's The Conners tied its season low in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.9. Bless This Mess (0.6), Mixed-ish (0.5) and Black-ish (0.5) all held steady, as did drama For Life (0.6). The latter has also put up solid delayed-viewing numbers for its first two episodes.

The season finale of 24 Hours to Hell and Back on Fox scored a 0.6 in adults 18-49, on par with its same-day average. The Flash (0.4) and Legends of Tomorrow (0.2) were steady on The CW.

CBS topped primetime among adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating, pending updates for its live broadcast. NBC finished second with 1.2. ABC and Fox tied for third place with 0.6. Univision was next with 0.5, followed by Telemundo, 0.4, and The CW, 0.3.

