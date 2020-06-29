'Debris,' Starring Jonathan Tucker, Ordered to Series at NBC

The alien drama was able to complete about 80 percent of its pilot before the production shutdown.

NBC is converting its first pilot to series of the 2020-21 season.

The network has handed out a series order for Debris, the alien drama starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele.

Debris marks NBC's first series to be picked up from its 2020 pilot crop. The show, from Fringe's J.H. Wyman, was also the network's first drama to be ordered to pilot and has quietly been a network favorite since.

The series about two agents from two different continents who investigate an alien spacecraft wreckage and its mysterious effects on humankind was able to complete roughly 80 percent of production before the novel coronavirus pandemic upended pilot season (and the world). Sources say producers used sketches to help fill in the blanks to complete the pilot for network brass to review.

Debris, like fellow sci-fi drama La Brea, remained in contention at NBC when the network narrowed its pilot roster last week. The network had 11 of 12 pilots that were unable to complete production pre-pandemic. The network, like ABC, set up a staggered pilot season with a handful of projects extended options on their actors with the hope to film sometime soon, while others were rolled to next season (and their cast released).

NBC, like ABC and CBS, is hoping production can begin soon as it plotted a fall schedule with all of its traditional scripted series. Debris would likely be for midseason, though when anything will launch remains unclear.



Debris is a co-production between Legendary TV and Universal TV. Wyman serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Jason Hoffs.