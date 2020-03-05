Delroy Lindo to Lead ABC Drama 'Harlem's Kitchen'

After saying goodbye to The Good Fight, Delroy Lindo has found his next TV role.

Lindo will star in ABC's drama pilot Harlem's Kitchen, playing a renowned chef who runs a fine-dining restaurant in Harlem with his three daughters. The project comes from creator Zahir McGhee (Scandal, Stumptown), ABC Studios and Mandeville Television.

Lindo is exiting CBS All Access' The Good Fight after its upcoming fourth season, which premieres April 9. He opted not to renew his contract on the show but both he and creators Robert and Michelle King say they're open to a return appearance for his character, Adrian Boseman, in the future.

"My time working on The Good Fight has been a rich and rewarding collaboration with Robert and Michelle King," Lindo said in announcing his departure. "The lines of communication between us have always been open and respectful, and that’s made the journey of creating Adrian Boseman deeply gratifying. A heartfelt thank you to Robert and Michelle, [executive producer and director] Brooke Kennedy and the formidable and stellar ensemble of actors, who have also contributed deeply to my joy working on The Good Fight."

On Harlem's Kitchen, Lindo will play Ellis Rice, a renowned chef who adds inifinite swag to his iconic fine-dining restaurant in Harlem. His kitchen is Harlem's kitchen, and everyone who walks through the doors is family — provided they play by his rules. A native of Alabama, Ellis landed in Harlem with nothing, and worked his way up through some of the toughest and most grueling kitchens in New York City. Through the tough times Ellis has always has his wife CC by his side. A true family man, Ellis is a devoted father to his three daughters — Zadie, Nina and Eden. But he knows only one of them has what it takes to fill his shoes, and carry on his legacy.

McGhee executive produces the pilot with Mandeville's Laurie Zaks, Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman and chef Marcus Samuelsson, on whom the character of Ellis is loosely based. Stephen Williams (Watchmen) is set to direct.

In addition to The Good Fight, Lindo's credits include Spike Lee's Malcolm X, Crooklyn and Clockers, as well as features Get Shorty and Ransom, and TV shows including Kidnapped and The Chicago Code. He's repped by APA.