Delroy Lindo Leaving 'The Good Fight'

The Good Fight is saying goodbye to one of its stars.

Delroy Lindo, who's been a regular on the CBS All Access series since its beginning, will depart the drama after the coming fourth season. His contract is up after season four, which premieres April 9, and he opted not to renew.

Lindo plays Adrian Boseman, a partner in the law firm of Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart, on The Good Fight. He is leaving on good terms with creators Robert and Michelle King, who said in a statement they're open to having Lindo return.

"We will miss Delroy dreadfully. He was both a figurehead for the show, but also a figurehead for the fictional firm. He combined comedy and Shakespearian drama in a perfect balance," said the Kings. "We know he wanted to try different things, and although we’ll miss him, we hope we can get him back occasionally as a guest star. So SPOILER ALERT: we won’t be killing Adrian Boseman."

Said Lindo, "My time working on The Good Fight has been a rich and rewarding collaboration with Robert and Michelle King. The lines of communication between us have always been open and respectful, and that’s made the journey of creating Adrian Boseman deeply gratifying. A heartfelt thank you to Robert and Michelle, [executive producer and director] Brooke Kennedy and the formidable and stellar ensemble of actors, who have also contributed deeply to my joy working on The Good Fight."

