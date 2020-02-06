Demi Lovato to Host Quibi Talk Show

Demi Lovato is joining the parade of stars with a show at shortform streamer Quibi.

The singer and actress, coming off performances at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl (where she sang the national anthem), will host a talk show tentatively titled Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato. Quibi has ordered 10 episodes of the show.

The show, which Lovato also executive produces, will feature candid conversations between Lovato and her guests — a mix of celebrities and experts — about issues including body positivity, activism, sex, relationships, social media and wellness.

"I've always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation," said Lovato. "We're excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning."

The series comes from Goodstory Entertainment and SB Projects. Lovato, Scooter Braun — who also has two unscripted music-focused series in the works at Quibi — Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, J.D. Roth and Adam Greener executive produce.

Pillow Talk is the third talk show in the works at Quibi, which is scheduled to launch in April. The mobile-centric streamer also has daily motivational talker The Rachel Hollis Show from the author of Girl, Stop Apologizing and Potty Talk, in which designer Alexander Wang interviews celebs in the restrooms of high-profile events in entertainment and fashion.

Quibi has more than 50 scripted and unscripted series, along with daily news, sports and lifestyle programs, which will roll out in episodes (or "chapters" in company parlance) of 10 minutes or less. Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said in January he wants to offer three hours of original programming each day. Users will pay $5 per month for a version of the service with ads or $8 monthly to watch ad-free.