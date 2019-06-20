Demi Moore Joins 'Brave New World' at USA Network

Demi Moore is entering a new world.

The actress has boarded USA Network's adaptation of Aldous Huxley's classic novel Brave New World.

First put in development back in 2015 and picked up to series in February, the drama imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history.

Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) stars as John the Savage, a young man raised outside the confines of the New World whose presence threatens to disrupt the rigid social order of the utopian New London. Moore will have a recurring role as Linda, John's brash and hard-living mother.

Repped by CAA, Untitled and Gang Tyre, Moore's TV credits include Fox's Empire, HBO's If These Walls Could Talk and HBO's Animals. On the film side, she next will be seen in Corporate Animals and counts St. Elmo's Fire, Ghost, A Few Good Men and Indecent Proposal among her credits.

Moore joins a cast that also includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya.

David Wiener (Homecoming) serves as writer and showrunner on the Universal Content Productions and Amblin Television series. HE exec produces alongside Grant Morrison (Happy), Amblin's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Brian Taylor (the pilot only). Owen Harris will direct the first two episodes and also be credited as an exec producer.