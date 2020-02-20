TV Ratings: Ninth Democratic Debate Posts Strong Early Numbers

Preliminary figures for the ninth face-off, and the first featuring Mike Bloomberg, are ahead of NBC's last debate broadcast in June 2019.

The ninth debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary — and the first featuring former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — delivered a big audience for NBC in early ratings figures from Wednesday.

Nielsen's fast national ratings have the debate at 10 million viewers for the broadcast network — a number that will almost certainly grow with adjustments for the live telecast. The debate also aired on Telemundo and MSNBC; this story will be updated when more complete ratings information becomes available.

The preliminary figures are running ahead of the comparable numbers for part two of the first Democratic debate in June 2019 (8.83 million). That debate, also simulcast on MSNBC and Telemundo, ended up with a Democratic primary record audience of 18.1 million TV viewers.

Bloomberg, a late entry into the field who has already spent millions on campaign ads, was a prime target for the other candidates in his first debate appearance.

Elsewhere Wednesday, the series finale of Criminal Minds on CBS delivered the show's second-largest audience of the season. The two-hour finale averaged 5.4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, up from last week (3.95 million, 0.6) and just behind the season highs set Jan. 29 (5.88 million, 0.9). Survivor was the most-watched show outside of the debate with 7.16 million viewers and a 1.4 in the 18-49 demo, building on last week's premiere in both measures.

The Masked Singer (7.02 million viewers, 1.9 in 18-49) improved a little week to week on Fox, but Lego Masters (3.1 million, 1.0) declined. ABC's Modern Family declined from 0.9 to 0.7, but the rest of the network's lineup was steady. Howie Mandel's 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala drew a 0.1 on The CW.

