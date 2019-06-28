TV Ratings: Democratic Debate Draws Bigger Crowd in Second Round

Preliminary ratings for the second wave of presidential candidates on NBC are up 15 percent over Wednesday's telecast.

The second half of the first Democratic presidential primary debate drew a bigger crowd than the first.

Early numbers for Thursday's telecast have it up about 15 percent for the NBC portion, which drew an 8.1 household rating in metered markets versus 7.0 on Wednesday. MSNBC is at 5.3 (up from 4.7) and Telemundo at 0.8 (vs. 0.6 Wednesday). The combined average of 14.2 is running 15 percent ahead of Wednesday's 12.3.

Should those gains carry through to the finals, the debate could top 17 million viewers.

Bigger numbers for Thursday's debate were somewhat expected, given that three of the top four candidates in most early polls — former Vice President Joe Biden and Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris — were on stage.

Wednesday's telecast ended up drawing 15.26 million viewers on TV across the three networks — not as big as the historically large audiences for the first primary debates in 2016 (24 million on Fox News for the first Republican face-off and 15.46 million on CNN for the first Democratic debate) but bigger than every debate from the 2012 and 2008 primaries.

In the fast national ratings, NBC averaged 8.83 million viewers, up from 7.36 million for the same measure on Wednesday. That figure will likely adjust up in the finals, which better account for the live telecast (NBC ended up with 8.67 million viewers on Wednesday, for instance).

The top show on the broadcast networks outside the debate was ABC's Holey Moley, which held up pretty well in its second episode with with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.26 million viewers (vs. 1.0 and 4.87 million for its premiere). The final two episodes of Life in Pieces on CBS drew 0.6 and 0.5 in adults 18-49 and averaged 3.57 million viewers.