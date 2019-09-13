TV Ratings: Third Democratic Debate Scores Big

ABC's coverage of the 10-candidate forum draws the largest preliminary ratings for any debate so far this cycle.

ABC and Univision scored strong ratings Thursday with their coverage of the third Democratic presidential primary debate.

The debate, featuring 10 candidates and current front runners Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren sharing the stage for the first time, drew a 10.0 household rating in Nielsen's 56 metered markets. That's 23 percent higher than the 8.1 NBC got for part two of the first debate on June 27, which ended up with 18.1 million viewers across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.

Thursday's telecast may not reach the June total given that no cable outlet aired it, but it could end up in the 15 million viewer range. Early numbers for Univision weren't immediately available.

The two nights of the first debate in June averaged 16.78 million viewers on the three NBCUniversal networks, with the June 27 broadcast setting a record for a Democratic primary debate. The second two-night debate in late July, airing only on CNN, averaged 9.71 million viewers.

The record audience for a primary debate for either major party is 24 million on Fox News for the first Republican debate of the 2016 cycle.

This post will be updated as more complete ratings become available.

