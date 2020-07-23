Denis Leary Inks Broadcast Development Deal at Fox

The actor and producer will work on comedy, drama and animation projects for the broadcaster.

Denis Leary is making a home at Fox.

The actor and producer has signed a broadcast development deal with the network. Under terms of the deal, Leary — via his new production outfit, Amoeba — will create and produce comedy, drama and animated projects for Fox Entertainment. Leary may also star in any new show created under the deal.

The development deal comes on the heels of Fox renewing its comedy The Moodys, starring and executive produced by Leary, for a second season.

"Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of Fox," said Fox Entertainment preisdent Michael Thorn. "His creative pedigree speaks for itself, and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance. As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we’re honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we’re looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it."

Leary is the latest creative to sign a broadcast-exclusive deal at Fox, joining Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf), Kyle Killen (Showtime's Halo), Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson (the network's Goonies re-enactment pilot).

"Everyone at Amoeba is excited about this partnership, and we look forward to creating new, cutting-edge content at Fox," Leary said. "As well as using their luxury suites for World Series games and the Super Bowl."

Responded Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, "Welcome Denis. You’re paying face value for all tickets and twice face-value for Boston and New England."

Leary earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for FX's Rescue Me (which he also co-created) and HBO's movie Recount. In addition to The Moodys, his recent acting credits also include TNT's Animal Kingdom and FX's Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.