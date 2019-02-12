Dennis Quaid to Star in Netflix Comedy Series

The actor is the latest veteran star to topline a show on the streaming giant.

Dennis Quaid has joined the growing list of veteran stars to head a Netflix series.

The actor will play the lead role in a multicamera comedy series called Merry Happy Whatever on the streaming giant, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The eight-episode, holiday-themed project comes from Everybody Loves Raymond veteran Tucker Cawley.

Quaid will play Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch who has to balance the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the Christmas season when his youngest daughter brings home a new boyfriend. The first season will be set in the week around Christmas; future seasons could explore other holidays.

Cawley created the series and will serve as showrunner. He also will executive produce with Quaid, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor. Pamela Fryman (One Day at a Time, How I Met Your Mother) is set to direct.

While Merry Happy Whatever is Quaid's first show for Netflix, he's no stranger to the streaming world. He starred in The Art of More for Sony Crackle and will be part of Goliath's third season on Amazon.

He is one of a number of well-known veteran actors who have made a home at Netflix, following the likes of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) and Kathy Bates (the now-canceled Disjointed).

Quaid also stars in the features The Intruder and A Dog's Journey, both slated for release in May, and is set to play Ronald Reagan in an upcoming biopic.

Deadline first reported the news.