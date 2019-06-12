Derek Hough Inks First-Look Deal With Universal TV

Derek Hough is expanding his TV world.

The host of NBC's World of Dance has inked a first-look deal with Universal Television. Under the pact, the two-time Emmy winner will produce alternative and scripted fare for the studio.

The pact expands Hough's relationship with the studio behind the NBC reality competition series that he has judged for three seasons (dating back to its May 2017 debut). He also co-starred in NBC's live production of Hairspray in 2016.

"Derek is incredibly engaged and passionate about every project he tackles and is exactly the type of talent we want to be in business with,” said Meredith Ahr, alternative and reality group president at NBC Entertainment. “We’re excited to have him in the Universal Television family and work with him even closer as a producer to develop new and innovative ideas.”

Hough, a choreographer who has earned nine Emmy noms to go with his two wins and record six Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophies, is currently on a 59-city solo tour that combines live music, dance and a new stage production. He's repped by UTA, Silver Lining Entertainment and Reed Smith.