'Designated Survivor,' 'Tuca and Bertie' Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is continuing to reallocate resources when it comes to scripted originals.

The streamer has canceled ABC-turned-Netflix drama series Designated Survivor after a three-season run and rookie animated comedy Tuca and Bertie.

“We are proud to have offered fans a third season of Designated Survivor, and will continue to carry all three seasons for years to come," Netflix said in a statement. "We’re especially thankful to star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland, who brought passion, dedication and an unforgettable performance as President Kirkman. We’re also grateful to showrunner/executive producer Neal Bear for his guiding vision and steady hand, creator/executive producer David Guggenheim and EPs Mark Gordon, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah along with the cast and crew who crafted a compelling and satisfying final season.”

Designated Survivor moved to Netflix for its third season and came with yet another creative reset as the show had a whopping five showrunners. The series also saw ABC Studios depart with the move to Netflix as the Entertainment One-produced drama became a co-production with Netflix.

Tuca and Bertie, meanwhile, ran for one season and featured Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong in leading voice roles. The series, a Netflix original, hailed from Bojack Horseman exec producer Lisa Hanawalt.