'Desus & Mero' Draws Solid Ratings in Showtime Debut

The premium cable network's first late-night talk show amasses a million viewers in the week after its debut.

The early returns on Desus & Mero's move to Showtime are positive.

The show, the first entry for Showtime in the late-night talk arena, gathered just over 1 million viewers for its debut episode. The show's initial airing also drew a significantly larger audience than the last season of the duo's Viceland series.

Desus & Mero had 151,000 viewers for its on-air premiere Feb. 21. That's about 40 percent higher than the same-day average for the daily Viceland show in 2017-18 (Viceland is in about twice as many homes as Showtime).

Replays later that night and same-night streaming accounted for 212,000 more viewers, bringing Desus & Mero's first-night total to 363,000.

Additional replays later in the week brought in 362,000 more people, and DVR (168,000) and streaming and on-demand (138,000) pushed the premiere's first-week total to 1.03 million. The on-air debut accounted for only 15 percent of the show's total audience — no big surprise, as premium cable shows tend to draw the majority of their viewers after they initially air.

Showtime has some catching up to do to reach the levels of more established late-night franchises on cable: The Daily Show averages about 750,000 nightly viewers in same-day ratings and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Last Week Tonight about 900,000 each for their most recent runs.

On Viceland, Desus & Mero averaged 190,000 viewers across four premieres in Nielsen's live plus seven-day ratings, not including replays or streaming.