Desus & Mero to Host TCA Awards

The Showtime-based comedy duo will emcee the 35th annual awards, set for Aug. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

Desus & Mero are bringing their late-night skills to the Television Critics Association.

The hosts of the Showtime series are set to emcee the 35th annual TCA Awards. The ceremony, which is not televised, is set for Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Beverly Hilton, where the semi-annual tour is held for a two-week period as broadcasters, cable networks and streamers present their new and returning fare to press.

The duo moved to Showtime with a weekly series late last year after hosting a daily series on Viceland. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero launched in February to strong reviews and solid ratings as Showtime's first weekly late-night talk show.

"Desus & Mero have spent the past decade establishing themselves as fresh, unpredictable forces, as vital in the bodega as in the Beverly Hilton ballroom,” said TCA president and THR's chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg. “We are honored to have them on hand, as we commemorate a landmark television season and 35 years of the TCA Awards. I can't wait to hear how they kick off the show. Nobody is safe, but as long as Tucker Carlson doesn't win anything, it should be a fun night!"

Desus & Mero join a roster of former TCA Awards hosts that includes Robin Thede (last year), Kristin Chenoweth (2017), James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien, Drew Carey and more.

TV critics across the country vote in the TCA Awards. Categories include individual achievement in drama, comedy, news and information, reality programming, new program and program of the year. Last year, The Americans led the winners with three honors while Killing Eve took home the prestigious new program of the year award. Nominations for the TCA Awards will be announced in mid-June.